NORTON, Mass. — Nora Cyr, a resident of Farmingdale, has been honored with placement on the 2019 spring semester dean’s list at Wheaton College.
A sophomore, Cyr is the daughter of Amy Peterson and David Cyr.
Students who are named to the dean’s list receive the honor by earning a grade point average for the semester of 3.50 or higher.
