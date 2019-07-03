NORTON, Mass. — Nora Cyr, a resident of Farmingdale, has been honored with placement on the 2019 spring semester dean’s list at Wheaton College.

A sophomore, Cyr is the daughter of Amy Peterson and David Cyr.

Students who are named to the dean’s list receive the honor by earning a grade point average for the semester of 3.50 or higher.

