A Biddeford rope maker has been purchased by a North Carolina climbing and arborist retail company.

Sherrill Inc., from Greensboro, said Tuesday it had bought Sterling Rope Co. for an undisclosed amount. The sale will not change Sterling’s day-to-day operations and the company will stay in Biddeford, the new owners said in a news release.

“We have such high respect for the Sterling brand and products,” Sherrill CEO and President Tripp Wyckoff said. “We are 100 percent committed to grow, build and invest further in Sterling in the coming years at their Biddeford, Maine facility, and continue to innovate in this important category.”

Sterling was founded 27 years ago. The company makes technical rope for mountaineering, search and rescue and industrial safety. Sherrill primarily sells climbing rope and gear for arborists. The company distributes Sterling ropes.

“If we could pick the perfect company to be acquired by, it would be Sherrill. Our markets are very complementary and only good things can come from working more closely together on sales, product distribution, innovation and business efficiencies,” Sterling founder and CEO Carolyn Brodsky said in a news release.

Share

« Previous

Next »

filed under: