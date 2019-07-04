BOSTON — Samantha J. Alanis, of Oakland, earned a Master of Science degree in child life and family centered care in May from Boston University.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Auto
On the Road Review: Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG Cabriolet
-
Community
Bands for Books party set for Sept. 2 in Wiscasset
-
Opinion
Tom Waddell: The court’s ‘limited’ rulings
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: Response to discrimination must occur before genocide is on the horizon
-
Local & State
Maine plans to search out firefighting foam containing ‘forever chemicals’