SMITHFIELD, R.I. — Bryant University has recognized the following local students who have been named to the 2019 spring semester deans’ list.
They are Kaitlyn Ridley, of Litchfield, a freshman; Eliza Hodge, of Topsham, a 2019 graduate; and Hannah Madore, of Readfield, a 2019 graduate.
