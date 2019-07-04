SMITHFIELD, R.I. — Bryant University has recognized the following local students who have been named to the 2019 spring semester deans’ list.

They are Kaitlyn Ridley, of Litchfield, a freshman; Eliza Hodge, of Topsham, a 2019 graduate; and Hannah Madore, of Readfield, a 2019 graduate.

