An evening to support the Rangeley Friends of the Arts is scheduled for Saturday, July 11, at the RFA Lakeside Theater, 2493 Main St., Rangeley, according to a news release from RFA.

Suzanne O. Davis Photo courtesy of Rangeley Friends of the Arts

The evening will begin with private cocktail receptions at 5:30 p.m., followed by dessert reception with cash bar, and then the final event, a concert featuring Tapestry: The Carole King Songbook. The event is exclusively sponsored by Gary and Jackie Patnode and the Rangeley Lakes Builders Supply.

Tapestry stars Suzanne O. Davis, and is the premier musical tribute to Carole King. This show recreates the sound and vibe of a 1970’s Carole King concert experience following her legendary album, Tapestry. Attention to detail is taken in recreating a respectful and accurate musical presentation of piano and vocals, just as they were. Davis’ performance will take listeners on a journey back to those great recordings, according to the release.

All proceeds will be used for improvements to the theater’s entrance, lobby and concessions area.

To reserve a seat and support the arts, visit rangeleyarts.org.

