MACON, Ga. — Bailey Chambers, of Damariscotta, a senior College of liberal arts major, has been named to the president’s list for the 2019 spring semester at Mercer University.

Inclusion on this lists requires students to meet rigorous grade point average standards specific to the college or school within the university.

