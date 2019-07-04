MACON, Ga. — Bailey Chambers, of Damariscotta, a senior College of liberal arts major, has been named to the president’s list for the 2019 spring semester at Mercer University.
Inclusion on this lists requires students to meet rigorous grade point average standards specific to the college or school within the university.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Auto
On the Road Review: Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG Cabriolet
-
Community
Bands for Books party set for Sept. 2 in Wiscasset
-
Opinion
Tom Waddell: The court’s ‘limited’ rulings
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: Response to discrimination must occur before genocide is on the horizon
-
Local & State
Maine plans to search out firefighting foam containing ‘forever chemicals’