Waterville is at a crisis point for the working middle-class residents. Every tax-paying resident needs to contact their city councilors telling them we cannot endure another tax increase this year.

Each year the budgets keep increasing and the solution from leadership is to raise the property taxes. Services to residents continue to be cut and there certainly are not any improvements. We are one of the highest taxed communities in the state.

We are at the boiling point where residents must say no to any type of increase. At this point City Hall and all of the councilors need to learn the term “cost reduction.” It certainly is time to bring in outside consultants for complete audits of the dollars spent at City Hall. Soon if this trend continues Waterville will consist of those residents that earn a six-figure income or the very poor.

Please call your councilor before the voting of the budget begins.

Cathy Weeks

Waterville

