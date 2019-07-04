State police have tentatively identified skeletal remains found in rural Penobscot County earlier this week.

Police believe that 60-year-old Joseph O’Clair died on his own property in Greenfield, which is an unorganized township located northeast of the Orono-Old Town area. Police were called to the Crocker Turn Road site on Tuesday morning and also spent part of Wednesday searching the property.

Department of Public Safety spokesman Steve McCausland said Thursday that there is no indication of foul play. The remains were sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Augusta for positive identification using DNA testing, McCausland said.

State police are asking anyone who had contact with O’Clair in recent months to call the agency’s Bangor communications center at (207) 973-3700.

