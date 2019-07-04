Strand on the Air: Summer Fun Special will be staged at 5 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., in Rockland.

The live radio variety show is produced by the Strand Theatre. This 90-minute show will include music, comedy, drama and special guests, all performed in front of a live studio audience and broadcast by WRFR.

Led by Strand House Manager Liz McLeod, the show will feature announcer David Troup, music by Brittany Parker and the Blake Rosso Band, skits performed by the Strand Family Players, and special musical guests Drive By Todd.

The doors will open at 4:15 p.m., audience warm-up will begin at 4:45 p.m.

Admission is free, donations will be accepted.

For more information, call 594-0070 or visit RocklandStrand.com.

