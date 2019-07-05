The Wiscasset Public Library’s annual Bands for Books party will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 2, at Marianmade Farm, 155 Federal St.

The event, held since 2014, will feature music, dancing, food, drinks of all kinds, and a silent auction. It is the library’s chief fundraiser of the year and is organized by the Friends of the Wiscasset Library. The band Salty Dogs will perform, according to a news release from Friends of Wiscasset Library.

The funds raised will help support the maintenance of the historic library building, and help pay for the library’s programs and activities. The money raised this year will be used to buy and install a new front door in the library entryway and to help fund painting the interior of the library over the next few years.

In addition to capital improvements, the funds raised help support the Children’s Summer Reading Program, the spring cleaning of the building, the library’s presence on the Wiscasset Newspaper’s Main Street Page, and the recent purchase of a projector to illustrate the many educational lectures held at the library.

For more information, contact Wendy Ross at 882-7060 or [email protected].

