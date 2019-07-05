SKOWEHGAN — Bridge work on the Margaret Chase Smith Bridges will start July 8 and end the first week of October.
The work will take place from 9 p.m. through 5 a.m. each weeknight; expect delays.
For more information, visit skowhegan.org.
