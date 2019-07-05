NORWAY — The downtown will be the setting for three days of activities built around the Norway Music and Arts Festival, July 11 to 13.

On July 11, the second annual Norway Fringe Showcase will be held at 7 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Concert Hall at 479 Main St. It’s designed to provide space for performances that may lie outside the comfort zone for some, and for artistic expression that is unlikely to be featured in local venues.

Related events: • Friends of the Norway Library book sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday, July 11 to Saturday, July 13. The sale will be held at the Norway Grange, 15 Whitman St., in Norway and will benefit the Norway Memorial Library. • Western Maine Arts Group juried show from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 13. The exhibit is open to the public. Prize winners will be announced at 1 p.m. Participating artists include: Deborah Deshon, Michael Everett, Tony Everett, Garrick Grant, Sherry Grant, Suzanne Hardy, Mary Isham, Debra LaGree, Elisabeth Salberg, Anne Stuer and Jo Thomas. For more information, go to http://westernmaineartgroup.org • Marigold Tearoom at Norway Historical Society from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, at 471 Main St. Pie, ice cream and iced tea will be on sale. Buy a piece of homemade pie to benefit the Norway Historical Society. • Norway Triathlon at Lake Pennessewassee Park starts at 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 13. This is an exciting and fun sprint triathlon on and around beautiful Lake Pennesseewassee (Norway Lake). The purpose of the triathlon is to promote healthy active lifestyles, to conserve local natural resources and to help the local businesses and economy. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Western Foothills Land Trust and its mission to conserve and preserve the natural ecosystem, watershed, farm and forest land, and scenic landscapes in western Maine. For more information, go to http://www.norwaytri.com

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Performers will include Clowns Against the Machine, Fanny Flex, Jack (Off Broadway), Mermaid Gigi Uke, Poetry in Motion, Cold and Cold Night Burlesque.

Donations will be accepted at the door to benefit the Norway Music and Arts Festival.

On Friday, the Back Yard Dance Party will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. behind Fare Share Co-Op on Main Street. The event features the Lazzlo Family Band, a Portland-based group that combines the acoustic-based instrumentation of Americana with the rich vocal harmonies/songwriting of Outlaw Country.

The Norway Music and Arts Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

The event will include music by Hadacol Bouncers, Primo Cubano, Zapion, Mill Town Road Show and King Memphis. It will also include a trip down memory lane with Tucker’s Open Mic, and roving music from Dawson Hill and Don Johnson.

The Nevaeh Dance Circus and Portland Swing Project will be the featured dance event.

Other events include the the comedy of the Jack Gentempo Show, The Happenstance Theater, juggling and magic by Steve Corning, street yoga from Green Yoga Queen, hula loopin’ with Nettie Loopin, poetry from the Mountain Poets Society, and a performance by the Picket Fence Theater by the Oxford Hills Music and Performance Arts.

A full schedule of events is available at www.nmaaf.org.

For more information, contact [email protected].

Share

filed under: