Merline Feero, a member of the Waterville Senior High School Science Olympiad team, was awarded a $10,000 scholarship good at any school in the country, during the 35th annual Science Olympiad National Tournament at Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y., according to a news release from Science Olympiad, based in Oakbrook Terrance, Ill.
Feero was one of four outstanding Science Olympiad students chosen to receive $10,000 Founders’ Scholarships for their achievements and service.
One of the nation’s most prestigious science, technology, engineering and math competitions, Science Olympiad brings together 120 winning middle school and high school teams advancing from state-level competitions this past spring. R
igorous hands-on and lab events led by experts from government agencies, top universities, industry and Science Olympiad state chapters cover topics in engineering, physics, epidemiology, astronomy, chemistry, meteorology and coding.
-
Auto
On the Road Review: Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG Cabriolet
-
Community
Bands for Books party set for Sept. 2 in Wiscasset
-
Opinion
Tom Waddell: The court’s ‘limited’ rulings
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: Response to discrimination must occur before genocide is on the horizon
-
Local & State
Maine plans to search out firefighting foam containing ‘forever chemicals’