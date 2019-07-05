Merline Feero, a member of the Waterville Senior High School Science Olympiad team, was awarded a $10,000 scholarship good at any school in the country, during the 35th annual Science Olympiad National Tournament at Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y., according to a news release from Science Olympiad, based in Oakbrook Terrance, Ill.

Merline Feero Photo courtesy of Waterville Senior High School

Feero was one of four outstanding Science Olympiad students chosen to receive $10,000 Founders’ Scholarships for their achievements and service.

One of the nation’s most prestigious science, technology, engineering and math competitions, Science Olympiad brings together 120 winning middle school and high school teams advancing from state-level competitions this past spring. R

igorous hands-on and lab events led by experts from government agencies, top universities, industry and Science Olympiad state chapters cover topics in engineering, physics, epidemiology, astronomy, chemistry, meteorology and coding.

