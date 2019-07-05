Madison Area Memorial High School has announced the following students were named to its fourth quarter honor roll for the 2018-19 academic year.
Seniors — High honors: Emily Blauvelt, Abbie Burrows, Jennifer Dean, Breanna Kanagy, Helen Lin, Joshua Linkletter, Nathan McGray, Brad Peters, Brooke Ross, Haylie Smith, Cheyenne Stevens, Jessica Turcotte, Megan Waters and Eric Wescott.
Honors: Darlene Bates, Bailey Brown, Ashley Carrier, Tanner Drouin, Tyler Duley, Cody Frost, Trista Giroux, Rebekah Guzzetta, Emily Johnston, Maranda Ouellette, Sierra Perigo, Tyler Peters, Jordan Spaulding, Jordyn Wheeler and Austin Wright.
Honorable mention: Kaitlyn Babnaw and Ryan Theberge.
Juniors — High honors: Katrina Barney, Emily Edgerly, Grace Linkletter and Lucy Perkins.
Honors: Shelby Belanger, Graham Briggs, Dakota Hall, Luke Perkins, Isabella Petrey and Evelyn Pisch.
Honorable mention: Olivia Clough, Caleb Cowan, Skyelar Pollis, Abigail Spaulding and Kathryn Worthen.
Sophomores — High honors: Susannah Curtis and Kyle Tuscan.
Honors: Kyle Bean, Brooklyn Brown, Christian Cabrera, Kalie Gomes, Joseph Hume, Jasmine Jewell, Aidan Ostiguy, Kaitlyn Pomelow, Zoe Pomelow, Taylor Tillinghast and Adam Young-Fernandez.
Honorable mention: Hannah Chaput, Cameron Ellis, Logan Greene, Ethan Knox, Alexander Leona, Ashley Pomeroy, Krista Reynolds, Hailey Stevens and Sierah Trask.
Freshmen — High honors: Ghillian Bonito, Christopher Carlo, Thomas Dean, Chayse Howarth, Brianna Kimball, Landyn Landry, Brooke McKenney, Anna Paine, Brianna Paine, Jaden Spaulding, Benjamin Thrasher, Damien Tuttle and Vernon Worthen III.
Honors: Ariana Burrows, Gino Jacbos, Lillian Levesque, Jillian Michaud, Daniel Mone, Neah Quimby, Marcus Smith, Jackson Theriault and Patricia Thody.
Honorable mention: William Cabral, Chloe Kay, Tucker Lavasseur, Ashely Quintal and Kaleb Watson.
