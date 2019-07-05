LEWISTON – Police late Thursday were investigating a shooting on Bartlett Street.

At about 11 p.m, police went to 135½ Bartlett St. after receiving reports that a man there had been shot multiple times. At the scene, paramedics wheeled a man into an ambulance and took him to Central Maine Medical Center.

As he was loaded into the ambulance, the victim appeared conscious and alert. One neighbor said he had suffered gunshot wounds, although she said she had not heard gunfire.

Related Lewiston man who was shot in the legs on Fourth of July is recovering

It was not immediately clear where the shooting took place. Several police officers were searching the sidewalks on Bartlett Street between Birch and Walnut streets. Other officers were focusing their attention on an apartment house at the corner of Birch and Bartlett streets.

Dozens of people were outside, celebrating after the conclusion of the Liberty Festival fireworks show, when the shooting occurred. Several said they had not heard the sound of gunfire. Others reported they heard a series of loud bangs but assumed they were just more fireworks.

At the time of the shooting, fireworks could be heard at several locations across the city as Fourth of July celebrations continued late into the night.

The identity of the victim was not available and his condition was unknown early Friday morning. Police were continuing to investigate the shooting and there was no immediate word on whether any arrests had been made.

Share

Comments are disabled on some stories about sensitive topics.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: