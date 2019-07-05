LEWISTON — The Lewiston-Auburn Rotary Club recently provided a $2,000 grant to Trinity Jubilee.

In 2001, the Trinity Jubilee Center was officially incorporated as a 501(c)3 nonprofit. The center is open six days a week and offers five programs: Meals Program, Food Pantry, Day Shelter, Resource Center and Refugee Integration Program. More than 1,000 are served by these programs every week.

The grant provided direct funds to Trinity Jubilee’s Food Pantry. The pantry serves hundreds of families in need each week. The majority of clients are mothers working low-wage jobs, who are unable to pay all of their bills and keep food in the refrigerator.

The pantry prioritizes healthy food, distributing more than 2,000 pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables each week. It also serves as Lewiston-Auburn’s diaper bank, providing 4,000 diapers each month. The pantry operates alongside other Jubilee Center programs, including the Summer Food Service Program which provides daily breakfasts and lunches for children, the free medical clinic and assistance with college applications, jobs and safe housing. These fresh groceries, clean diapers and comprehensive services help moms provide their children with a healthier childhood.

For more information, contact Club President Thomas MacDonald at 207-333-4588, follow them on Facebook or visit www.lewistonauburnrotary.org.

