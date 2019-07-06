AUBURN — An Auburn woman died Friday night in a fire when her cigarette ignited the oxygen she was using, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The body of Denise Fraser, 65, was found in her bedroom at 8 Itnner Ave. on Friday night by her husband, Barry, when he came home from work.

Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said Fraser was smoking a cigarette at the same time as using oxygen, which caused the oxygen to ignite.

“When the oxygen ignited, it caused her to literally inhale a ball of fire,” McCausland said.

He added that it’s the second death this year involving smoking while using oxygen.

Fraser had been on oxygen for the past year for a health ailment, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

All damage from the fire was contained to Fraser’s bed.

[email protected]

Share

filed under: