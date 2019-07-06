FARMINGTON — Franklin Memorial Hospital will hosts its annual Battle for Breast Cancer, a round-robin benefit field hockey event, from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at Thomas College on 180 West River Road in Waterville, according to a news release from the hospital.

The tournament will feature 11 Central Maine high school field hockey teams: Skowhegan, Messalonskee, Mount Blue, Lawrence, Dirigo, Dexter, Nokomis, Maine Central Institute, Winslow, Erskine Academy and Winthrop.

“Field hockey student athletes from 11 communities are currently raising $1 at a time in their communities through personal solicitations, car washes, bottle drives, toll booths, and other activities right up to the day of the event,” said Jill Gray, FMH community relations and development director, according to the release. “All funds raised are used for working or retired people seeking care at the Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center who are uninsured or underinsured.”

Now in its ninth year, more than $200,000 has been raised since 2011 for the beneficiary, the Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center, a program of Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington. Diagnostic breast imaging, biopsies, lab services, surgical consultations, and post-surgical garments are just some of the examples of how the money has been used.

The Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center offers timely access to state-of-the-art digital screening, and diagnostic, clinical, and care support services by a multi-disciplinary team of health care providers. The center has locations in Farmington and Livermore Falls.

“Money raised is used to support those with breast cancer living in Central Maine with health care costs as well as practical resources for patients such as gas cards and help with child care which may impact patient care,” said organizer Paula Doughty, according to the release. “Last year we started a program with platinum through bronze sponsorship opportunities for businesses or individuals, which provides sponsors with special recognition in the event’s program and during the opening ceremony.”

Additional tournament information can be found on Facebook.

For more information, call Gray at 779-2555.

