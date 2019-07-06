NORTHFIELD, Vt. — Bailey Isaac Johansen, of Richmond, has been named to the 2019 spring semester dean’s list at Norwich University.

Full-time undergraduate students, who earned a semester grade point average of at least 3.40 and had no failures in the previous fall or spring semester are awarded dean’s list honors. These students cannot have any pending incomplete grades. Dean’s list honors are noted on the official transcript each term earned.

