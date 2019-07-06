A Limington man suffered head trauma, severe cuts on his arm and road rash on Friday when he crashed his motorcycle on Sokokis Avenue in Limington.

Jordan Trafford, 23, was driving at a high speed and passing other vehicles when he lost control on a curve and flipped his bike, York County Sheriff William King said in a news release Saturday. He was transported to a hospital by Limington Rescue.

Trafford was not wearing a helmet but is expected to survive. He was driving a 2019 white Harley-Davidson, which struck the grassy shoulder, throwing him clear before hitting a tree.

The sheriff said he expects that Trafford will face charges related to the crash.

