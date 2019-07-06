BOSTON — Haley A. Lowell, of Oakland, has been named to the 2019 spring semester dean’s list at Boston University.

Each school and college at Boston University has their own criterion for the dean’s list, but students generally must attain a 3.5 grade point average, or be in the top 30 percent of their class, as well as a full course load as a full time student.

