CANTON, N.Y. — Samuel J. McMillan, of Rangeley, has been selected for inclusion on 2019 spring semester dean’s list at St. Lawrence University.
McMillan is a sophomore majoring in economics. McMillan attended Gould Academy.
To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must have completed at least four courses and have an academic average of 3.6 based on a 4.0 scale for the semester.
