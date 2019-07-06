LEWISTON — Bates College students recently presented research at the 18th Mount David Summit. The annual celebration of academic achievement highlights undergraduate research; student creative work in art, dance, theater, music and film/video; projects conducted in the context of academic courses; and community-engaged research, according to a release from the college.

• Jasmine Nutakki, of Augusta, presented their research “Radical Collaboration as World-Building in Science Fiction.” Nutakki worked with Tiffany Salter, lecturer in English, on their research. Nutakki, the child of Mr. and Ms. Jayadev D. Nutakki, of Augusta, is a 2017 graduate of Cony High School.

• Signe Lynch, of Farmingdale, presented their research “Conducting an Audit of Food Policies and Programs in Auburn, ME.” Lynch worked with Francis Eanes, visiting assistant professor of environmental studies, on their research. Lynch, the child of Thomas L. Lynch and Ashli V. Spear, of Farmingdale, is a 2016 graduate of Hall-Dale High School.

• Emma Christman, of Litchfield, presented their research “Effects of Antibiotic Treatment on A. forbesi, A. vulgaris Infected with Sea Star Wasting Disease.” Christman worked with Katie Dobkowski, visiting assistant professor of biology, on their research. Christman, the child of Mr. and Ms. Paul M. Christman, of Litchfield, is a 2018 graduate of Baxter Academy of Technology and Science.

• Mackenzie Winslow, of Winslow, presented their research “Effect of Substance Abuse Recovery on Cognitive and Affective Flexibility.” Winslow worked with Nancy Koven, John E. Kelsey professor of neuroscience, on their research. Winslow, the child of Mr. and Ms. Kelly J. Winslow, of Winslow, is a graduate of Winslow High School.

• Abby Westberry, of Readfield, presented their research “Before Its Smell Became Me’: Motel Residency and the Politics of Belonging.” Wesberry worked with Emily Kane, professor of sociology, on their research. Westberry, the child of Joseph P. and Nicola C. Westberry, of Readfield, is a 2015 graduate of Maranacook Community School.

