ORONO — The University of Maine recognized 2,330 students for achieving the 2019 spring semester dean’s list. Of the students who made the dean’s list, 1,649 are from Maine, 623 are from 35 other states and 58 are from 30 countries other than the U.S.

Listed below are students who received dean’s list honors for spring 2019, completing 12 or more credit hours in the semester and earning a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

MAINE STUDENTS (by county/town)

ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY

Auburn: Alexis Bellefleur, Sarah Hammond, Emily Hayes, Nathaniel Hernandez, Kaylee Jipson, Brooke Lever, Dylan Miller, Emma Paradie, Rebecca Raymond, Skylar Rubocki, Hannah Thistle and Jacob Vallee.

Durham: Krista Bertrand, Tatum Erlandson, Heather Margerison, Julia Schneider, Garrison Thompson and Brooklyn Washburn.

East Poland: Lauren Emery.

Greene: David Buckley, Averie Cloutier, Cliff Greco, Sarah Lafontaine and Ashley Mathieu.

Leeds: Tanner Binette, Lily Comeau-Waite and Ally Ryan.

Lewiston: Ciera Belanger, Dalton Bouchles, Olivia Dam, James Flynn, Faith Grady, Sierra Melanson, Adam Moody and Chase Tapley.

Lisbon: Brody Campbell and Jasmin Le.

Livermore: Amber Delaney, Jacob Foss and Luke Greenwood.

Livermore Falls: Denton Bilodeau and Chloe Flagg.

Mechanic Falls: Hope Kohtala, Samuel Roy and Samuel Stone.

Minot: Dillon Pratt.

Poland: Lizzy Champagne, Mackenzie Foster, Paisley Keene, Jada Lamb, Vincent Russo, Emily Whittemore and Lucas Yorkey.

Sabattus: Kayla Gayton and Mikki Gervais.

Turner: Anthony DeGone, Julia Dillingham, Chad Morin, Will Parkin, Abigail Varney and Hannah Varney

FRANKLIN COUNTY

Carrabassett Valley: Noah Fournier and Finn Mackay.

Farmington: Ashley Burnham, Dan Lesko, Nate Pratt-Holt, Zeke Robinson and Sophie Swain.

Industry: Miles Pelletier and Makao Thompson.

Jay: Jasmine Bussiere and Jeffrey Gordon.

Kingfield: Katie Maxsimic, Avery Taylor, Seth Thomas and Mallory Toothaker.

New Sharon: Andrew Gardner and Brittany Woods.

New Vineyard: Haley Michienzi.

Rangeley: Haley Morrill and Owen Sinclair.

Sandy River Plantation: Tala Ferguson.

Strong: Reilly Romanoski.

Weld: Michael Kersey.

Wilton: Jessie Hutchinson, Abby Wallace and Emma Williams.

KENNEBEC COUNTY

Albion: Elliot Dixon and Kensi Matula.

Augusta: Jaimi Clifford, Brandon Emerson, Brandon Gosselin, Jens Hansen, Cari Hopkins, Arthur Hubbard, Courtney King, Marshall McLaughlin and Eric Sullivan.

Belgrade: Lucy Guarnieri and Sawyer Michaud.

Benton: Kaylee Brann, Paige Castonguay and Liz Walsh.

Chelsea: Jared Alexander, Annie Brannigan, Mac Creamer, Chris Daggett, Anna Peterson and Kasidy Turgeon.

Clinton: Lilla Tilton-Flood.

Fairfield: Paige Belanger, Katie Cobb, Paige Hanson and Sam King.

Farmingdale: Cameron Fudge, Mari Smith and Olivia Welch.

Fayette: Abigail Despres and Natalie Harmon.

Gardiner: Pierce Kempkes, Tavia Noyes, Paige Stone and Andrew Whitehouse.

Hallowell: Jarod Dye, Mary Hicks and Cole Perry.

Litchfield: Hannah Nadeau and Cassidy Tibbetts.

Manchester: Quinn Galletta, Melissa Garand, Sydney Green, Ben McLaughlin and Mark McLaughlin.

Monmouth: Shannon Buzzell, Matt Fox, Michelle Hale, Anna Kulinski, Wendy Leighton and Emma Willey.

Mount Vernon: Dylan Getchell.

North Monmouth: Emily Barnett and Sidney Wilson.

Oakland: Katie Crumrine, Olivia Durkee, Joshua Schaff, James Stevens and Emmy Warren.

Randolph: Brad Bailey, Andrew Moran and Matt St. Jarre.

Readfield: Taylor Cray, Karissa Lucas, Kelcey Thornton and Natalie Wicks.

Rome: Lilly DeLisle and Jordan Pelletier.

Sidney: Brad Garand, Kyle Gleason, Hannah Hargrove, Sarah Martin, Katie Mercier, Lauren Mercier, Taylor Poissonnier, Zach Ruel and Walker Thomas.

South China: Kiley Drummond, Jared Gartley, Justin Harris, Will Robertson and Tyler Rollins.

Vassalboro: Brianna Benedict, Ally Clark Bonsant, Joe Connelly, Kassie Nadeau and Sarah Pleau.

Vienna: William Ellis.

Waterville: Alan Baez, Al Bernier, Alex Danner, Hayley Davis, Chris French, Jenna Goss, Katie Lopes, Maegan Maheu, Anthony Pinnette, Nicole Pinnette, Briana Quirion, Sammi Saulter and Savannah Tuttle.

Wayne: Rachel Castonguay and Liam McNamara.

West Gardiner: Katelyn Bilodeau, Mikayla Palmer and Olivia Turner.

Windsor: Jordan Bowie.

Winslow: Andrew Bolduc, Haley Campbell, Hannah Comfort, Devon Gleason, Adam Green, Sierra Harmon, Colette Latendresse, Brea Martin, Hunter McCaslin, Maddy Morneault, Kirstie Rogers and Jacob Trask.

Winthrop: Alison Berube, Greg Fay, Matt Ingram and Lydia Lavoie.

KNOX COUNTY

Appleton: Morgan Ford.

Camden: Sarah Berez, Izzy Gutheinz, Nick Leclerc, Tom Libby, Sarah Mitchell, Katherine Orne and Karrah York.

Cushing: R.J. Hall and Justin Robinson.

Hope: Tristan Fong and Henry Laurita.

Owls Head: Jamie Lovley, Alexis Pine, Casey Pine and Declan Wright.

Rockland: Julia Barbour, Lili Bonarrigo, Jenna Conant, Allison Hawksley, Chloe Jonasson, Alexis Mazurek, Ashley Pezanowski and Preston Spear.

Rockport: Matt Ackley, Marco D’Amato, Molly Davee, Sydnie Freitag, Juliana Haynes, Katie McMorrow, Hilary Merrifield, Charlotte Messer and Fran Woodworth.

South Thomaston: Rachel Johnson, Rusty Lawrence, Mabel Monroe, Sarah Penney and Emily Protheroe.

Tenants Harbor: Sierra Beal.

Thomaston: Amber Johnston and Kaleb Robinson.

Union: Jacob Savage, Jane van der Schaaf and Samuel Varga.

Vinalhaven: Andrea Shane.

Warren: Kyle Blum, Sophie Cohen, Billy Olmsted and Adam Wilcox.

Washington: Antyna Gould, Jane Horovitz, Lindsey Lewis, Patrick Madden and Anna Wadsworth.

LINCOLN COUNTY

Alna: Andrew Hutchins.

Boothbay: Maya Schwehm.

Boothbay Harbor: Sydney Meader and Zach Vise.

Bremen: Molly Stevens.

Bristol: Kevin Fitzpatrick.

Damariscotta: Noah Begin, Brianna Genthner, Jon Pinkham, Devin Scherer and Thilee Yost.

Dresden: Taylor Houdlette.

Jefferson: Abigail Farrin.

New Harbor: Ashley Mason.

Newcastle: MacKenzie Ford.

Nobleboro: Maggie Bradbury and Kate Westhaver.

Round Pond: Dorothy Hodous.

Waldoboro: Alison Nolan and Patrick White.

Whitefield: Hannah Burns.

Wiscasset: Aidan Carlson, Maeve Carlson, Chris Perkins, Remy Segovia, Madison Stahle and Hannah Welborn.

SAGADAHOC COUNTY

Arrowsic: Sean Detwiler and Olivia Shipsey.

Bath: Madison Burch, Andrew Dean, Keegan Denery, Dominique DePippo, Tessa Lindsley and Eli Munro-Ludders.

Bowdoin: Connor Bolduc, Aaron Dustin, Mikala Dwelley, Thomas Giggey, Colin Ingalls and Gideon Wheeler.

Bowdoinham: Matthew Donovan, Spenser Egan, Morgan Johnson, Rick Mann and Lydia Schneider.

Phippsburg: Gus Anderson and Ian Fernald.

Richmond: Hunter Curtis and Kylie Temple.

Topsham: Carly Cornish, Mike Crawford, Thomas Emerson, Rebecca French, Ryan Glass, Jason Halliday, Devin Hoskins, Emma Hutchinson, Matt Kenison, Joseph Knowles, Matt Lawrence, Hannah Moutal, Sabrina Paetow, Joseph Patton, Joey Reed, Ian Scanlon, Rachel Thieme, Erin Tome and Katie Trebilcock.

West Bath: Connor Bennoch, Baylie Cram, Caiden Fraser and Sarah Meyer-Waldo.

SOMERSET COUNTY

Anson: Sara Taylor.

Athens: Zachary Linkletter.

Cornville: Ryan Conway, Seth Pratt and Hunter Smith.

Detroit: Brianna Lavoie.

Embden: Carroll Chapman.

Fairfield: Dakota Hutchins, Ciera Poulin and Sam Wilson.

Harmony: Arend Thibodeau.

Hartland: Shelby Haskell.

Jackman: Ian West.

Long Pond Township: Elise McKendry.

Madison: Peter Boardman, Evan Brewer, Cassidy Clement, Seth Dillon, Nate Dimock, Jacob Girgis and Jordan Hadley.

Mercer: Jaycee Cushman and Jason Hilton.

Moose River: Caitlin Logston and Carson Veilleux.

Moscow: Loren Grant.

New Portland: Grace Cowan.

Norridgewock: Kaelie Merrill, Savanna Power and Sara Qualey.

North Anson: Sam Perro.

Palmyra: Laura Freudenberger, Colby Kreider, Ryan LaGross and Morganne Robinson.

Pittsfield: Hunter Benttinen, Josh Engelhardt, Hailey Gurney, Jordin Jakins, Cassie Miller, Braden Monteyro, Aaron Schanck, Devon Varney, Sarah Welch and Jamie Wone.

Saint Albans: Carissa Pacheco.

Shawmut: Abby Weigang.

Skowhegan: Kaleb Austin, Kirstie Belanger, Rebecca Bell, Brooke Curtis, Colby Esty, Alex Higgins, Brandon Lapointe, Michaela Lewia, Sadie Libby, Ben Martin-Cooney, Julia Meade and Haley Surette.

Smithfield: Lucas Lenfest and Tanner Towle.

Solon: Brandon Dixon.

WALDO COUNTY

Belfast: Grace Bagley, Lucie Bonneville, Bingying Dong, Ashley Flanders, Patrick Groening, Emily Harriman, Tracey McKinney and Alyssa Simonds.

Brooks: Micaela Ellis, Sierra Fonger, Angela Holmes, Haley LaRochelle, Nick Merriam and Jordan Quimby.

Frankfort: Brooke Hammond, Illia Horton and Kaitlyn Robinson.

Islesboro: Claudia Johnson,

Liberty: Bronwyn West,

Lincolnville: Patric Mooers, Alisha Pendleton and Kyle Wood.

Montville: Toby Pontillo, Skye Siladi and Asher Sizeler-Fletcher.

Morrill: Evan Kennedy and Colleen Sullivan.

Northport: Sharon Audibert, Hunter Merchant and Thomas Sigler.

Palermo: Olivia Bradstreet, Cheyanne Cersoli, Kaylee Porter and Caleb Tyler.

Searsmont: Mikayla Artkop, Anna Baiungo, Declan Brinn, Olivia Hills, Emily Jolliffe and Sadee Mehuren.

Searsport: Jay Burkard, Lydia Elwell and Daniel McKeon.

Stockton Springs: Lauren Burkard, Arthur Leighton and Bailey West.

Swanville: Hayle Grover and Kasey McLeod.

Thorndike: Kristen Raven.

Troy: Edward Angelo.

Winterport: Sarah Burby, Nancy DesJardin, Rachel Gower, Katie Later, Thomas Olver, Drake Perkins, Clara Simpson and Kayla Stromvall.

Note that some students have requested that their information not be released; therefore, their names are not included.

