AUGUSTA — Five area residents Savannah Vinton-Mullens, Haylie Witham, Brittany Turner, Pamela Metten and Tara-Lynn Hanes, graduated June 12 as Certified Nursing Assistants from Togus VA Medical Center in Augusta. The event celebrated the completion of the collaborative partnerships among Augusta Adult & Community Education, Western Maine Community Action, Lewiston CareerCente, and Togus Veterans Administration.

Michael Emery, Augusta Adult & Community Education director intern, welcomed administrators, staff, residents, family, friends, teachers and community partners to the pinning ceremony and presentation of certificates. Commencement remarks were shared by Tracye Davis, Togus Medical Center director; Amy Gartley, associate director of Patient & Nursing Services; Rebecca Corcoran, WorkReady instructor; Millhime and Isabelle Markley CNA instructor. Tara-Lynn Hanes, Pamela Metten and Brittany Turner where were presented highest grade awards. Student speaker Tara-Lynn Hanes thanked the workforce partners for their collaboration for this “once in a lifetime opportunity for training and an upward mobile career path.”

For more information about work-driven/educational partnerships, call 753-9032 or visit wmca.org.

