The Friends of the Belgrade Public Library will host its 10th annual Friends of the Belgrade Public Library 5K Road Race starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, July 20, starting and finishing at the library at 124 Depot Road, in Belgrade. Entrants can choose to walk, run, or jog the course, according to a news release from the organization.

This will be the seventh year featuring The Summer Camp Challenge. Last year, participants from Camp Caribou, Camp Matoaka, Camp Runoia and Camp Vega participated and a special camp award will go to the winning camp of the Summer Camp Challenge.

This year the invitation is extended to all area law enforcement agencies to participate, the registration fee will be waived for all off-duty police officers.

Race day registration will be open at 7 a.m. and will cost $20. The pre-race registration fee will cost $15 and is available online at RunReg.com, belgrade.lib.me.us or friendsofbelgradepubliclibrary.com.

Awards will be presented to the overall male and female winners and to the top two finishers in each age category.

This is one of several events sponsored by The Friends to raise funds to support and maintain the operation of The Belgrade Public Library.

For more information, call John House, race director, at 465-3524.

