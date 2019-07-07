Cameron Boyce, the Disney Channel actor known best for his role in the “Descendants” TV-movies, died Saturday after suffering a seizure while asleep. He was 20.

“The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him,” his family said Sunday in a statement. “We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother.”

The seizure was the result of an “ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated,” his family said without going into more details.

Boyce made his acting debut at age 9 in the 2008 horror film “Mirrors,” and two years later played Adam Sandler and Salma Hayek’s son in “Grown Ups” and its sequel before starring in the Disney Channel series “Jessie” for four years. He also appeared on several other Disney shows, including “Good Luck Charlie,” “Austin & Ally” and “Liv and Maddie.”

But he was most recognizable as Cruella De Vil’s teen son Carlos in the “Descendants” musical trilogy, costarring alongside Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson and Booboo Stewart.

“From a young age, Cameron Boyce dreamed of sharing his extraordinary artistic talents with the world,” Disney Channel said in a statement. “He was an incredibly talented performer, a remarkably caring and thoughtful person and, above all else, he was a loving and dedicated son, brother, grandson and friend. We offer our deepest condolences to his family, castmates and colleagues and join his many millions of fans in grieving his untimely passing. He will be dearly missed.”

“Descendants 3,” which completed production last year, is set to premiere on Aug. 3. Boyce was also set to appear in the upcoming HBO series “Mrs. Fletcher.”

Last year, Boyce received the Pioneering Spirit Award at Thirst Gala 2018 for his work with The Thirst Project, a nonprofit that provides safe drinking water to communities in need.

“Cameron brought Love, Laughter and Compassion with him everyday I was in his presence,” “Descendants” director Kenny Ortega wrote on Facebook after the news broke. “His talent, immeasurable. His kindness and generosity, overflowing. It has been an indescribable honor and pleasure to know and work with him. I will see you again in all things loving and beautiful my friend. I will search the stars for your light. Rest In Peace Cam. You will always be My Forever Boy!”

“I don’t even know where to start … I am at a loss for words,” wrote Skai Jackson, who acted alongside Boyce on “Jessie.” “I never thought in a million years I would be writing this. Cam, you were one of a kind. My heart will be forever broken. I am so happy that I got to spend almost everyday with you on set, you gave the best hugs. I wish I would have hugged you tighter when I saw you a couple of months ago. Thank you so much for being the big brother I never had … I am so distraught and I cannot stop crying! I love you so much … fly high.”

Sandler shared a black-and-white photo of his on-screen son with a touching message.

“Too young. Too sweet. Too funny. Just the nicest, most talented and most decent kid around. Loved that kid. Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world,” the actor wrote. “Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave to us. So much more was on the way. All our hearts are broken.”

