Kennybunk, or Kenn-eh-bunk?
The first: Proper pronunciation of the town’s name. The second: “Drives the natives crazy,” notes town clerk Merton Brown.
7/11, 6:30 p.m.
Next up in Kennebunk Rec’s Summer Concert Series on Wednesday evenings at Lafayette Park : The Kennebunk River Band, performing original music, and covers from Dylan to Sheryl Crow. (gokennebunks.com)
Gooch’s, Middle and Mother’s
No, that’s not a law firm. The lovely beaches are among the town’s foremost attractions, and among Maine’s finest.
168
The number of men Kennebunk contributed to the Continental Army in the Revolutionary War. The 30 who died were memorialized on a marble slab at Town Hall. (“History of Kennebunk, Maine” by George J. Varney, 1886.)
Through Nov. 23
The proudly producer-only Kennebunk Farmers’ Market will be heldfrom 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays at the Garden Street Municipal Lot. (kennebunkfarmersmarket.org)
10,000 and Counting
The selection of titles at Mainely Murders (mainelymurders.com) an independent bookstore “devoted exclusively to suspense, crime, and detective fiction,” at 1 Bourne St.
First-Time Fest
The Kennebunk Heritage & Culture Festival will be held July 11-14 at the Brick Store Museum downtown. Visit brickstoremuseum.org for the long weekend’s schedule of events.
In 25 Panels
Kennebunk’s “Museum in the Streets” takes you on a fascinating historical tour, beginning with Thomas Eaton-designed Wallingford Hall at 21 York St. (www.kennebunkmaine.us.)
Goosey Greetings
Year-round, visitors to Town Hall are welcomed by a lawn-ornament goose dressed according to season.

