Maine Places to Love: Kennebunk

“The only village in the world so named,” Kennebunk provides the quality of life that people move to Maine hoping to find. Shipbuilding and agriculture are key components of the small coastal town’s heritage; beautiful sandy beaches, and stunning architecture such as the elegant homes that line Summer Street – the state’s first Historic District to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places – illustrate its appeal to residents and tourists alike.