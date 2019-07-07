The Sabattus Rec Club will hold its seventh annual Blackjack 5K beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at the Oak Hill Middle School on Ball Park Road in Sabattus. This will be more of a social, non-competitive event, with the main focus being to get out and get some exercise and to maybe get some lucky cards in the process.

Participants will get a card at the 2-mile mark, and another at the 3-mile mark. Anyone getting Blackjack (Ace and a face card or a 10) can call out and will win a prize. If not, they can get another card at the finish line and try for a total of 21 with their three cards. All 21s also will win prizes.

The course is a moderately hilly 3.1 miles. The first male and female finishers will be awarded prizes, but fast times will not be needed to win most prizes. There also will be many other prize drawings.

The Blackjack 5K is open to runners/walkers of all ages. Those younger than 18 will need parental permission. This will be a show-up, sign-up event, with no registration required. Sign-up will begin at 5 p.m, and will be a low, $5.

For more information, email [email protected], check out the Sabattus Rec Club Running Program page on Facebook, or go to sabattusrec.com.

