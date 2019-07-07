The Winthrop Maine Historical Society will host State Historian Earle G. Shettleworth, Jr. at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at the Winthrop Town Office, 7 Highland Ave., in Winthrop.

Shettleworth’s presentation, “Roadside Maine,” will focus on the development of U.S. Route 1 from 1900-1960.

Shettleworth holds degrees from Colby College, Boston University, Bowdoin College and Maine College of Art.

He has written and lectured on Maine history and Maine architecture. His elected and appointed positions include president of the Maine Historical Society from 1977-79; chair of the State House and Capitol Park commission from 1988-2015; and chair of the Blaine House Commission from 2004-2015, among others. In 2004, Shettleworth was appointed State Historian by Governor John Baldacci, who reappointed him to a second term in 2008. He was reappointed to a third term by Governor LePage in 2014.

The program is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.

For more information, call Shane Billings at 377-8673.

