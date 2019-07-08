LEWISTON — The Bates Dance Festival opens at 6:30 p.m. Thursday with a free concert and dance on the quad at Bates College. The dancer duo MaMa2 and DJ Man-O-Wax, featuring Amirah Sackett, will be joined by soul-roots musicians the Reminders. The free outdoor concert begins with 45 minutes of dance lessons, followed by an hour of participatory dancing.

They also will perform as part of the festival’s mainstage series at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Sunday at Schaeffer Theatre, 329 College St. Tickets cost $25 for adults, $18 for seniors and $12 for students. For tickets and information, call (207) 786-6381 or visit batesdancefestival.org.

For Thursday’s free concert, Sackett and B-Girl Mama, aka Mary Mar, will teach basic moves from their respective styles of popping and breaking, while DJ Man-O-Wax spins fresh beats. The Reminders blend soul and roots music with lyrics that promote social change. Sackett is a Chicago-based dancer with a contemporary dance collective called We’re Muslim, Don’t Panic, which is dedicated to elevating the status of women and educating the public on women’s issues.

