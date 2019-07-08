MANCHESTER, N.H. — Ryan Dumont, of Augusta, a senior politics major at Saint Anselm College, has been accepted into Sigma Alpha Pi, a national society of leadership and success, for the 2018-19 academic year.

Membership in Sigma Alpha Pi is by invitation based on criteria determined by local chapter leaders. Students are selected by their college for membership based on their academic standing and/or leadership potential. Candidacy is a nationally recognized achievement of honorable distinction providing students with an opportunity to build their leadership skills, network with other successful students, and stand out as valued candidates to graduate schools and employers.

The National Society of Leadership and Success was founded with the sole purpose of creating lasting positive change by encouraging community action, volunteerism and strong leadership. It is the largest collegiate leadership honor society in the United States with 656 chapters and more than one million members nationwide. The Saint Anselm College Society Chapter was established in 2016.

