The Central Maine Egg Festival kicked off Monday with wooden egg decorating at the Pittsfield Public Library.
A full schedule of events is planned for the week, with performances each night. Art, craft vendors, rides, games, contests and an Egg-lympics will lead up to the final day festivities on Saturday.
The closing day will include a parade, egg drop contest, music and culminate with a fireworks display.
For more information and a schedule of activities, visit centralmaineeggfestival.org or facebook.com/EggFestival.
