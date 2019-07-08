The Central Maine Egg Festival kicked off Monday with wooden egg decorating at the Pittsfield Public Library.

A full schedule of events is planned for the week, with performances each night. Art, craft vendors, rides, games, contests and an Egg-lympics will lead up to the final day festivities on Saturday.

The closing day will include a parade, egg drop contest, music and culminate with a fireworks display.

For more information and a schedule of activities, visit centralmaineeggfestival.org or facebook.com/EggFestival.

