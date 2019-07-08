Cameron Willett concentrates while slowly painting an egg during an egg decorating event at the Pittsfield Public Library on Monday. Morning Sentinel photo by David Leaming

The Central Maine Egg Festival kicked off Monday with wooden egg decorating at the Pittsfield Public Library.

A full schedule of events is planned for the week, with performances each night. Art, craft vendors, rides, games, contests and an Egg-lympics will lead up to the final day festivities on Saturday.

The closing day will include a parade, egg drop contest, music and culminate with a fireworks display.

For more information and a schedule of activities, visit centralmaineeggfestival.org or facebook.com/EggFestival.

