Maine author Deb Gould will be the featured speaker during the Palermo Community Library’s 17th annual meeting set for 2 p.m. Sunday July 14, at 2789 Route 3, Palermo.

Gould will discuss her two historical novels, “The Eastern: Book One: The Early Years” and “The Eastern: Book Two: Later On.”

Book one is set in the early 1800s. It follows five families that settle on the Eastern River in Pittston, as they build a strong agricultural community based on the strong New England values of cooperation and reciprocity.

Book two takes place after the Civil War. The Pittston families on the Eastern River prosper during Maine’s Golden Age of Agriculture. During the 20th century, however, social and industrial changes present challenges for the close-knit agrarian community.

Copies of the books will be available for purchase at the event.

For more information, call 993-6088, email [email protected] or visit palermo.lib.me.us.

