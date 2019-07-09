AUBURN — Citing its cleanliness and the staff’s attention to detail, the Maine Department of Corrections gave the Androscoggin County Jail a near-perfect score on its biennial inspection.

The jail received a perfect score of 100 on the mandatory standards and 99 for essential standards, for a total of 99.5 for the 30-year-old facility.

“For that age, the facility is holding up really well,” said Ryan Anderson, manager of the correctional operations for the Department of Corrections who headed the audit team that conducted the inspection. “That’s a reflection of the leadership from the top down.”

The on-site inspection took place June 6 and 7.

“During our debrief or exit interview, specific attention was paid to our staff in regards to the positive culture of our organization as it relates to staff and offender interactions and relations by those conducting the inspection,” Sheriff Eric Samson said.

The inspection focused on areas such as administration; inmate records; training, safety and security; staffing and inmate supervision; admission and release of inmates; inmate classifications, separation, discipline, communication, medical and mental health services; food services; inmate activities and programs; release programs; sanitation and living conditions; and facilities.

The inspection found that the county jail requires first-aid training for the entire jail staff, which exceeds state standards. The jail also conducts fire drills quarterly instead of every six months, which also exceeds the state standard.

The jail uses a detailed chart to monitor air temperature, light levels, airflow, decibel readings, square footage and water temperature, among other things. The auditors praised this practice and recommended “all jail facilities should be using something similar.”

Vicki Burbank, the correctional compliance program specialist, inspected the food preparation area and said the Androscoggin jail “is one of the cleanest kitchens I have inspected.”

Also noted was the cleanliness of the entire facility. The inspectors also interviewed inmates, who indicated that cleaning is part of their daily routine.

Samson said his supervisory staff’s level of professionalism in maintaining the facility “plays a key role in helping things from getting out of control.”

During their interviews, inmates shared no complaints or grievances and praised the medical services and food, according to the report. The Maine Department of Corrections said complaint letters from inmates have been declining in the past couple of years, and they have received none from the county in 2019.

The one-point deduction in the essentials category was for the average inmate population, which is above the jail’s rated capacity of 160. The higher head counts affect the state standards for ratio of showers, wash basins, toilets and square footage of living space per inmate.

The jail has little control over that. Even Maine DOC Commissioner Randall A. Liberty conceded Tuesday that the Auburn facility is hemmed in by its downtown footprint on Turner Street.

“Our facility often houses offenders over our rated capacity of 160 and at times for lengthy stays,” Samson said. “All things considered, we are proud of our staff for maintaining their professionalism in carrying out their duties and responsibilities.”

Samson noted that the jail’s population, which is largely pretrial, has dropped the past few weeks and the head counts this week are hovering slightly under 160. Twice in April, the population soared above 200, but the county has not had to board inmates at the Cumberland County jail this year. Last year the county paid out about $150,000 to board inmates, Samson said.

The reports says that while renovations would provide a temporary fix, “at some point, a new facility may be the only feasible option.”

“I don’t believe we’re at that point yet,” Samson said. “We’re monitoring it, keeping an eye on it.”

The report also recommended an on-duty nurse be hired for the night shift. Samson didn’t disagree, but said, “We don’t have the ability to pay for it.”

