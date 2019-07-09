NORFOLK, Va. – Petty Officer 1st Class Maegan Findley, a Benton native and 2004 Lawrence High School graduate, is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard USS Whidbey Island, a warship which transports and launches U.S. Marines from sea to shore as part of amphibious assault operations, according to a news release from Alvin Plexico, Navy Office of Community Outreach.

Findley is a hospital corpsman aboard the dock landing ship operating out of Little Creek, Virginia. A Navy hospital corpsman is responsible for the medical care and mission readiness of sailors, Marines and their families. Findley credits success in the Navy to many of the lessons learned in Benton.

“My hometown taught me the value of humility and hard work,” said Findley, according to the release. “I took those lessons with me and apply them every day while serving.”

Findley plays a part in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy, according to the release.

“Our priorities center on people, capabilities and processes, and will be achieved by our focus on speed, value, results and partnerships,” said Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer, according to the release. “Readiness, lethality and modernization are the requirements driving these priorities.”

Though there are many ways for sailors to earn distinction in their command, community and career, Findley is most proud of earning her enlisted surface warfare qualification.

“Obtaining this qualification took months of studying, hard work and dedication,” said Findley, according to the release.

Serving in the Navy is a continuing tradition of military service for Findley, who has military ties with family members who have previously served. Findley is honored to carry on the family tradition.

“My father and grandfather served in the Navy,” said Findley, according to the release. “Growing up listening to their stories about traveling around the world in small ships and big cargo planes is what inspired me to join the Navy.”

As a member of one of the U.S. Navy’s most relied-upon assets, Findley and other sailors know they are part of a legacy that will last beyond their lifetimes providing the Navy the nation needs.

“Serving in the Navy means that I can help people around the world,” Findley said, according to the release. “I can be a positive role model for my children and my family can be proud of the work I do. The Navy isn’t just my job, it’s my career, and it’s forever a part of who I am.”

