Franklin Memorial Hospital’s annual Healthcare Golf Classic will take place Sunday and Monday, July 14 and 15, at the Sugarloaf Golf Club, 5092 Sugarloaf Access Road, Carrabassett Valley.

The beneficiaries are the Healthy Community Coalition of Greater Franklin County and the Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center. Both provide health services to people in need, according to a news release from the Farmington hospital.

Select festivities begin on Sunday for the tournament’s major sponsors, with a best ball tournament and reception, and overnight accommodations included.

Monday’s featured contest will be a four-person scramble and anyone is welcome to participate as part of a team or as an individual (individuals who register will be assigned to teams needing members). It includes a continental breakfast for all players, followed by 18 holes of tournament play, a luncheon, and awards ceremony. Prizes awarded include first through third place in both gross and net, four closest to the pin, and men and women’s longest drives.

Sugarloaf consistently ranks among the top public courses in the country by numerous golf magazines. “This tournament has been recognized by past participants as one of the most enjoyable golfing events in Maine,” said Janis Walker, tournament chairwoman, according to the release.

There are a variety of sponsorship opportunities for local businesses that wish to participate including team sponsors, breakfast and award sponsors, hole sponsors and more. Donations for silent auction items and certificates also are welcome.

For additional information or to participate, call Walker at 779-2750.

