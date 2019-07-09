Hundreds of high school soccer players from around the state will join this year’s 11-hour continuous soccer game Kick Around the Clock for Cass from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, at Thomas College to honor and remember Cassidy Charette.Rain date is July 21, according to a news release from the ShineOnCass Foundation.

Charette, who wore the #11 jersey, was a standout midfielder for Messalonskee High School girls soccer. She died Oct. 11, 2014, as a result of a hayride accident. The fourth annual event will be Saturday, July 20, at Thomas College.

Former Messalonksee High School soccer teammates reunite to play in last year's 11-hour soccer event "Kick Around the Clock for Cass" in honor and memory of Cassidy Charette. The fourth annual event planned for Saturday, July 20, at Thomas College in Waterville, will welcome Maine high school boys and girls soccer teams. Some of Charette’s former teammates from the 2018 event front from left are Katie Mercier, Jess Charrier, Fern Calkins, Lauren Pickett and Lauren Mercier. Back from left are Ella Moore, Amelia Bradfield, Elena Guarino, Taylor Easler, Gabby Languet, McKenna Brodeur, Makenzie Charest, Olivia Lagace and Dakota Bragg.

For the past three years, teams of 11 to 15 people have registered to play soccer for 60 minutes in designated time slots throughout the day to keep the time clock running for 11 continuous hours. This year, the event welcomes high school boys and girls soccer teams to a play day round-robin soccer tournament, which will be held the first six hours from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Teams of Charette’s friends, summer camps, athletic teams and others will play from 2 to 7 p.m.

All teams must register online at shineoncass.org. Major sponsors of the event are Golden Pond Wealth Management, Central Maine Motors Auto Group, TSSD and Thomas College. Proceeds will support the ShineOnCass Foundation, a charitable nonprofit organization established by the Charette family to educate, inspire and empower youth to shine their own light through kindness.

Riley Field and Emily Hogan, Charette’s classmates from Messalonskee High School class of 2016, are helping the foundation organize the event again this year to support the work inspired by her and to honor their friend.

“We’ve had a great response from coaches and are so excited to welcome high school soccer teams from around the state to our 11-hour game,” Field said, according to the release. “It’s been almost five years since her passing, and yet Cassidy’s spirit is still very much alive in our community and beyond. We are excited to bring people together who love and miss Cass, and have the opportunity to share her story so we can all shine her light.”

The final hour of the event will feature a walk-in ceremony and friendly competition from 6 to 7 p.m. between Cassidy’s two former soccer teammates from Messalonskee High School vs. Central Maine United Premiere Soccer. Spectators are welcome all day. Messalonskee Boosters Club will provide concessions.

To register a team, volunteer or sponsor, call 207-314-6996, email [email protected] or visit shineoncass.org.

