PHIPPSBURG — A Lewiston man was arrested near Popham Beach on Thursday evening after an alleged physical confrontation with a woman there.

The Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office arrested 43-year-old Eric Knight of Lewiston shortly before 7 p.m. and charged him with domestic violence assault and operating under the influence. He was taken to Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset.

Chief Deputy Brett Strout said Knight and woman were at the beach together and that Knight was allegedly intoxicated.

“They got into an argument,” Strout said. “It led to a physical confrontation.”

Strout said to protect herself, the woman struck Knight in the head with a piece of wood. Phippsburg EMS personnel treated him for the head injury but did not take him to the hospital.

Knight was arrested on Popham Road near the beach, Strout said.

