On June 30, columnist Jim Fossel decried the ban on single-use plastic shopping bags (“Maine erases advances made under Republican governor, Legislature“). He spoke nothing about huge increasing amount of plastic floating in our oceans, causing problems for us.

Not being biodegradable, more and more plastic in the oceans runs counter to President Donald Trump’s call to “Make America Great again.”

 

Roger Condit

Farmington

