On June 30, columnist Jim Fossel decried the ban on single-use plastic shopping bags (“Maine erases advances made under Republican governor, Legislature“). He spoke nothing about huge increasing amount of plastic floating in our oceans, causing problems for us.
Not being biodegradable, more and more plastic in the oceans runs counter to President Donald Trump’s call to “Make America Great again.”
Roger Condit
Farmington
-
Kennebec Journal
Tartans Terror to perform July 12 in Phillips
-
Letters to the Editor
‘Freedom’ not under attack in Maine
-
Opinion
Today’s editorial cartoon
-
Local & State
New law is aimed at easing burden of homelessness on Portland
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: State’s delegation should stop blocking protections for right whales