The Tartan Terrors will bring their hijinks, wild humor, and high energy Celtic music back to the Phillips Area Community Center for a 7 p.m. concert Friday, July 12, at 15 Depot St. in Phillips.

Their music, Pam Matthews, event organizer, said in a news release, “is as lively as it gets and they put on a terrifically entertaining performance.”

The show is sponsored by Todd and Becky Olson of Little White Church Antiques in Phillips and Tom Saviello and Christine Geisser of The Mercantile in Farmington.

Admission will cost $20 at the door, and $10 for children 12 and younger.

For tickets, or more information, call 639-2630.

