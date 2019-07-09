We want to give thanks to the efforts of all involved, including Morning Sentinel reporter Amy Calder for the great story and photographer Michael Seamans for the photos of our lost deer, without whom they might have not been found, “Life-size ornamental deer trio stolen” (June 29).

Amy Calder did a great job of bringing the story to the public. Officer Andy Bowman and Chief Becknam followed up the leads. Sheriff Dale Lancaster should be thanked for his efforts, and his patrolman looking out for the deer statues. Fire Chief Shawn Howard and his men should be thanked for looking and eventually lending their pickup to the police department to facilitate returning the deer statues to us after they were found. Finally, we thank Maine State Police for their concern and efforts.

Moscow and Madison; that is hard to believe that the statues traveled so far.Thanks to the public for being concerned enough to be on the lookout and call in tips.

We really thought they might not be found, and we were ready to have another trio cast and painted to replace them. They had a few scratches that we spent about an hour touching up before putting them back on the lawn. They are out there now and all the passersby smile as they look over in approval, as they have for the 2 years they were out there. Thank you one and all.

Dominick and Louise Rinaldi

Skowhegan

