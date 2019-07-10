FARMINGTON — Healthy Community Coalition of Greater Franklin County will offer the program a Matter of Balance 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday, starting Tuesday, July 16, at Franklin Memorial Hospital, 111 Franklin Health Commons.

The free program is designed to benefit older adults who are concerned about falls and may restrict their activities because of those concerns.

Individuals who develop a fear of falling often limit their activities, which can result in physical weakness, making the risk of falling even greater.

Participants will learn to set realistic goals to increase activity, make changes at home to reduce fall risk factors, and learn simple exercises to increase strength and balance.

The class includes eight two-hour sessions for a group of 8-12 participants led by two trained facilitators. Classes will be held from The final class takes place August 8.

For more information or to register call Corey Dowe at 779-2925 or Ellen Thorne at 779-2357.

