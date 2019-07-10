ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The following local residents were named to the 2019 spring semester dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology.

Devon Poisson, of Monmouth, is in the electrical engineering program.

Olivia Tamborini, of Readfield, is in the business administration-marketing program.

Joshua Farrin, of Pittston, is in the electrical engineering program.

Tory Leo, of Mercer, is in the computer science program.

Ashley Avery, of Athens, is in the hospitality and tourism management program.

Degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for dean’s list if their term grade point average is greater than or equal to 3.400; they do not have any grades of “Incomplete”, “D” or “F”; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.

