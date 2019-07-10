A Bridgton husband and wife, both 77 years old, suffered serious head injuries during a home invasion attack Wednesday morning at the hands of a 37-year-old man who lived a mile away, police said.

Police responded to a 911 call after 8 a.m. from the home of Robert and Margaret MacDonald, who were attacked inside their Innisfree Lane home, Maine State Police said in a statement. Both were initially taken to Bridgton Hospital, but Margaret MacDonald was transferred to Maine Medical Center in Portland via LifeFlight to receive further treatment, state police said.

Police have charged Michael Holden with multiple felonies, including elevated aggravated assault, aggravated assault, burglary, and possession of a scheduled drug. Holden lives about a mile from the MacDonalds’ home, which is on Long Lake, with his grandfather.

The MacDonalds did not know Holden, and police are working to determine the motive and circumstances leading up to the violence, state police said.

Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the state police, said he did not know whether a weapon was used in the attack or whether anything was taken from the home.

A spokeswoman for Maine Medical Center did not have any information about Margaret MacDonald’s condition.

Robert MacDonald was treated and released from Bridgton Hospital, according to Kate Carlisle, a spokeswoman for Central Maine Health Care, which operates Bridgton Hospital.

The MacDonalds co-own two car dealerships – MacDonald Motors – in Bridgton and North Conway, N.H., police said in a statement.

Holden has a criminal record that began in 2001, mostly for drug and property convictions. He has been charged with felonies, and some were alleged to be violent, but in most cases he pleaded to a lesser misdemeanor.

In his most recent serious arrest, Holden was charged in 2015 by Bridgton police with aggravated assault and domestic violence criminal threatening involving a firearm, but he later pleaded to a lesser charge of misdemeanor domestic violence, according to criminal history records provided by the State Bureau of Identification.

