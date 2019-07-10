SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Dakota Carter, of Winthrop, and Ryan Pellerin, of Albion, have been named to the 2019 spring semester dean’s list at Springfield College.
Carter is studying biology and Pellerin is studying sport management.
Students named to the dean’s list achieved a minimum semester grade point average of 3.500.
