FARMINGDALE — Hall-Dale High School recently announced the following students were named to its fourth quarter honor roll for the 2018-19 academic year.
Seniors — Summa cum laude: Emily Allen, Alisa Bonenfant, Zander Bourne, Bryce Bragdon, Kieran Dionne, Emily Drappeau, Hazel Houghton, Laura Molesworth, Grace Moulton, Eli Spahn and Gabrielle Theriault.
Magna cum laude: Kaylee Arvayo-Bickford, Grace Begin, Alixx Canwell, Elias Davis, Maggie Gross, Abigail Guyon, Noah Jovin, Isabella Marino, Kailey Roberts, Austin Stebbins, Tyler Strempke-Ussery and Lindsey Weymouth.
Cum laude: Ashtynn Abbott, Matthew Albert, Olivia Barnes, Benjamin Blake, Olivia Bourque, Alec Byron, Timothy Cookson, Declan Edgecomb, Sierra Godbout, Isaac Lawrence, Corensa Locke, Steven Luc, Mallory McNaughton, Jacob Penney, Anthony Romano, Morgan Ross and Logan Watson.
Juniors — Summa cum laude: Isabella Cowing, Georgia Howe, Madisyn Smith, Akira Warren and Georgia Warren.
Magna cum laude: Camryn Downs, Gwenivere Lombard, Lily Marston, Lilit Mathieau, Brooke McKechnie, Marcelle O’Connor and Tessa Reeves-Ahn.
Cum laude: Owen Bean, Tyler Choate, Alden Hallett, Joshua Nadeau, Tyler Nichols, Elijah Page, Caleb Peaslee, Mia Rollins, Kyle Small and Samantha Tillotson.
Sophomores — Summa cum laude: Sarah Benner, Hunter Lizzotte, Naomi Lynch, Rebekah McKay, Samuel Sheaffer, Ian Stebbins and Lauren Sylvester.
Magna cum laude: Fatima Babar, Olivea Bean, Ralph Birgfeld, Isabelle Bourque, Riley Hayward, Natthida Itthiphalakorn, Corrina Johnson, Patience Middleton, Savannah Millay, Aubrey Nichols, Mackenzie Richmond and Ashley Stuart.
Cum laude: Seth Ashby, Haley Downs, Eric Drappeau, Corbin Eldridge, Jordan Gentz, Riley Johnson, Nicholas Leighton, Samuel Minor, Kaylee Ray, Savannah Strout and Emily Vachon.
Freshmen — Summa cum laude: Katie Allen, Isaac Andrews, Max Byron, Iris Ireland, Kiely MacDonald, Renee Molesworth, Moira O’Connor, Lily Platt, Ella Schaab, Emma Soule, Michaela Temple and Samantha Thornton.
Magna cum laude: Camdyn Adams, Faith Alexander, Averi Baker, Caden Bechard, Emily Bellerose, Lexi Charrette, Kate Claveau, Devlin Geisler, Andrew Guiou, Logan Harpole, Hadley Hayward, Avery Jewett, Katahdin Lucas, Amelia Skehan, Kaitlyn Smith and Ellory Stewart.
Cum laude: Sophia Blake, Keegan Chartier, Ava Corbin, Kelsey Cormier, Parker Dean, Rex Elliott, Richard Elliott, Trafton Gray, Landon Kimball, Owen Kirkpatrick, Kayla Lee, Conor MacFarland, Jarius Polley, Elliot Rich, Sophia Rolfe, Boden Washington, Caden Wills and Alexandra Young.
