WINDSOR — University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H will bring the 13th annual Maine 4-H Days to the Windsor Fairgrounds, 82 Ridge Road, beginning at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, until midday July 21.

The weekend, which is open to all youth and families, is sponsored by the Maine 4-H Foundation.

Almost 100 activities and workshops will feature sharing stories and songs around a campfire, an all-volunteer community service project, and an ice cream social, along with a wide array of animal and enrichment workshops for all age groups. New this year is a talent show, a biomimicry presentation from the Chewonki Foundation, and a zero-waste initiative with compost and recycle bins.

Admission tickets purchased by July 1 will cost $7 per person, $20 per family, or $10 per person and $25 family thereafter.

To register, visit extension.umaine.edu.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Jessy Brainerd at 581-3877 or [email protected].

