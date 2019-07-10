Dwight Phillips, 71, ad his wife, Sharon, 69, of Lumberton, New Jersey, received minor injuries when the RV camper they were in skidded around a corner and rolled over on Route 27 on Tuesday afternoon in Chain of Ponds Township, according to Franklin County Sgt. Brad Scovil. Photo courtesy of Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

CHAIN OF PONDS TOWNSHIP — A New Jersey couple were reported to have minor injuries Tuesday afternoon after the RV camper they were in rolled on to its side on Route 27, according to a release from Franklin County Sgt. Brad Scovil.

Dwight Phillips, 71, of Lumberton, New Jersey, who was driving the RV south on the road, lost control of the vehicle  and it skidded around a corner, left the road and rolled on to its side, according to Scovil.

Phillips and his wife, Sharon Phillips, 69, were evaluated by NorthStar EMS ambulance personnel but were not transported to the hospital.

“Speed appears to be the leading cause of the crash,” Scovil wrote.

Scovil and Deputy Alan Elmes were assisted on scene of the accident reported at about 4:47 p.m. by Maine Game Warden Scott Stevens and members of the Eustis Fire Department.

