The North Atlantic Blues Festival will celebrate its 26th anniversary on Saturday and Sunday, July 13 and 14, at Rockland’s Public Landing in Rockland.

The show will start at 11 a.m. Saturday with Joe Moss, Annika Chambers, Carolyn Wonderl, and Rick Estrin and the Nightcats. On Sunday, the show starts at 11 a.m. with the following lineup: Keeshea Pratt Al Copley and Friends Sean Chambers, The Proven Ones, Ruthie Foster, and Angela Easley will play between acts.

Following Saturday’s show, ticket holders can participate in the popular Club Crawl. State and regional blues acts will perform in 19 venues and on Main Street, all within walking distance of each other.

Tickets, for either day, will cost $45 at the gate. A weekend pass will cost $75 at the gate.

For more information, call 691-2248 or visit northatlanticbluesfestival.com.

